Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$2.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$350.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.63. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.40 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

