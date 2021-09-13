Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Receives $75.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNHBY. raised Dnb Asa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dnb Asa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded Dnb Asa to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Dnb Asa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

DNHBY opened at $21.83 on Friday. Dnb Asa has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.