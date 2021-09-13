Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.69.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $90.21 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.59.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $1,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,103,000 after buying an additional 88,107 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,408,000 after buying an additional 443,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.