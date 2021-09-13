Donald L. Hawks III Purchases 9,000 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director Donald L. Hawks III acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE SLQT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.36. 3,581,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,619. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SLQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,790,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,710,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 158.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,032 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 251.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.