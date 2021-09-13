Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,139,000 after acquiring an additional 101,822 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,215,000 after acquiring an additional 173,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Globant by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,610,000 after acquiring an additional 131,127 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after acquiring an additional 138,548 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Globant by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 443,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

NYSE GLOB opened at $324.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 183.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.49. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $165.50 and a 1-year high of $332.79.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

