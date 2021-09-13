Duality Advisers LP Decreases Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASND. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,408,000 after acquiring an additional 546,890 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,198,000 after acquiring an additional 542,448 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,046,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,323,000 after acquiring an additional 279,363 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 547.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 302,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after acquiring an additional 255,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 50.1% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 505,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,105,000 after acquiring an additional 168,659 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $154.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.22. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

