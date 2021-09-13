Duality Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,596 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of DAL opened at $39.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

