Duality Advisers LP Makes New $518,000 Investment in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Parsons by 161.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Parsons by 37.1% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Parsons during the first quarter worth $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Parsons by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 36,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Parsons by 11.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.43 per share, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,360.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSN opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

PSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

