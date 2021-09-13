Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 134,553 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,311,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 108,110 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCS opened at $13.15 on Monday. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.54%.

In related news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

