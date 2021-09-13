Duality Advisers LP Takes $680,000 Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,599 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in WSFS Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its position in WSFS Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 36,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in WSFS Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WSFS shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $43.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

