Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) PT Lowered to C$11.50

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its price target trimmed by Dundee Securities from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPMLF opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $8.32.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 34.04%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

