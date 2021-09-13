Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $199,642,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 10.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after buying an additional 943,961 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $45,355,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $36,073,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,390,000 after buying an additional 723,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,549 shares of company stock worth $18,119,486. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT opened at $70.12 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 269.70, a P/E/G ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

