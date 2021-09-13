Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Eastman Chemical has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $9.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $109.47 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.22 and its 200 day moving average is $115.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

