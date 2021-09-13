Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 35.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3,631.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,570,000 after purchasing an additional 379,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after acquiring an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 251.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,064,000 after acquiring an additional 325,431 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,791,000 after acquiring an additional 229,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 55.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,865,000 after acquiring an additional 187,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EMN opened at $109.47 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.90.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

