eBay Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for eBay in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni forecasts that the e-commerce company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for eBay’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EBAY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.59.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $72.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 148,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 23,617 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in eBay by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $209,673,000 after purchasing an additional 197,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,236. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

