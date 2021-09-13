Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Downgraded by Truist Financial to Hold

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $48.30 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.37.

ECHO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 67,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 44.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 68,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 48.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 96,175 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 102,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 39.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

