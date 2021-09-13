Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.60.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 30,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $24,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $225.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

