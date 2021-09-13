Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Shares in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 902,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Gold Fields at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 27.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,243,000 after buying an additional 7,268,427 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,648 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 147.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 128,253 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 22.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 24,508 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GFI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.67. 257,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,782,830. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

GFI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

