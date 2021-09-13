Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $16.04 Million Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 307.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,331 shares during the quarter. United States Steel comprises about 0.9% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $16,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on X shares. UBS Group raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

X stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 501,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,238,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.34.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

