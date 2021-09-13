Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $7.64 Million Investment in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 120.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:Y traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $638.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,927. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $486.49 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $669.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $672.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

