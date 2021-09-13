Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,118 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Copart by 91.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 141,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,651,000 after purchasing an additional 67,641 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Copart by 9.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 14.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $18,097,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.54. 14,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,290. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.07 and a 12-month high of $149.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 29.98%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

