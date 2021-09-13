Electrum Dark Hits One Day Volume of $96.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $9,059.72 and $96.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00148483 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

