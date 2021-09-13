Elysian (ELY) Hits Market Cap of $271,372.62

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. Elysian has a market capitalization of $271,372.62 and $105,930.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00059224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00153415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00042751 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (ELY) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

