Emercoin (EMC) Price Hits $0.0578 on Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $15,209.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,049,549 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

