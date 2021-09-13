Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,910 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,496,000 after purchasing an additional 63,201 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 625,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,159,000 after buying an additional 46,960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 412,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,309,000 after buying an additional 153,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 244,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $57.09 on Monday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.07 and a 52 week high of $127.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.73 million. Analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

