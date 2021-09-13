Empire’s (EMP.A) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Empire (TSE:EMP.A) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$46.00 price objective on the stock.

EMP.A has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities restated a hold rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.56.

Shares of TSE EMP.A opened at C$39.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59. Empire has a 52 week low of C$34.13 and a 52 week high of C$42.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$304,945.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$60,195.41. Also, Director Michael Bennett Medline sold 52,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.02, for a total transaction of C$2,112,098.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,745,823.59. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,986.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

