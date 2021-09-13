Empirical Finance LLC Buys 736 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 19.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $500.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $205.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $483.24 and its 200-day moving average is $470.46. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $343.48 and a one year high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

