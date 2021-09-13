Empirical Finance LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $52.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average is $52.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

