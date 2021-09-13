Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,081 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 196,084 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $43,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

UNP stock opened at $208.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $136.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.85 and its 200 day moving average is $219.87.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

