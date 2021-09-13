Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$43.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,792,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,159. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

