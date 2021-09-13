Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$8.25 target price on the stock.

EDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.01.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of TSE EDR opened at C$5.77 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$4.00 and a one year high of C$9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$983.56 million and a PE ratio of 19.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.03.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.