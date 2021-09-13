Endesa’s (ELEZY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander raised shares of Endesa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Endesa from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Endesa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Endesa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endesa currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ELEZY stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08. Endesa has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

