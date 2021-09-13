Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.93 Million Holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,190 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FEMB. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 749.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 201,793 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,539,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after acquiring an additional 136,736 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,693,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 135,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 85,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $33.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $38.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

