Epstein & White Financial LLC Buys 10,183 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 33.4% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $126,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $450.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $443.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.92. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

