Epstein & White Financial LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Epstein & White Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 129,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 48,055 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 158,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,631,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $91,391,000 after buying an additional 136,706 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

VZ opened at $54.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average is $56.57. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $225.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

