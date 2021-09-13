Epstein & White Financial LLC Has $563,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $465.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $436.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $469.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

