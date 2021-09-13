Epstein & White Financial LLC Invests $221,000 in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in GreenBox POS in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of GreenBox POS during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in GreenBox POS in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenBox POS in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in GreenBox POS in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBOX opened at $10.00 on Monday. GreenBox POS has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $20.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

