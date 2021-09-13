Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $880.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $880.94.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX opened at $844.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $831.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $758.09. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 221.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Equinix has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 37.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 20.5% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 242,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,841,000 after acquiring an additional 41,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.