Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Radian Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Radian Group in a report issued on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $291.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $22.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,691,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,642,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,275,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,351 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,555,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,611,000 after acquiring an additional 36,702 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 47.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,899,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,913 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,905,000 after acquiring an additional 167,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $247,292.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,484.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

