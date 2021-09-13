Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,197 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Essent Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at about $454,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at about $505,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESNT stock opened at $45.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.58. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 18.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

