Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) and Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Financial Comparison

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) and Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Bassett Furniture Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ethan Allen Interiors pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Bassett Furniture Industries pays out 116.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ethan Allen Interiors pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bassett Furniture Industries has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ethan Allen Interiors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Bassett Furniture Industries and Ethan Allen Interiors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bassett Furniture Industries $385.86 million 0.48 -$10.42 million $0.48 39.75 Ethan Allen Interiors $685.17 million 0.88 $60.01 million $2.37 10.11

Ethan Allen Interiors has higher revenue and earnings than Bassett Furniture Industries. Ethan Allen Interiors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bassett Furniture Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bassett Furniture Industries and Ethan Allen Interiors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bassett Furniture Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ethan Allen Interiors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bassett Furniture Industries presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.99%. Given Bassett Furniture Industries’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bassett Furniture Industries is more favorable than Ethan Allen Interiors.

Profitability

This table compares Bassett Furniture Industries and Ethan Allen Interiors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bassett Furniture Industries 4.18% 11.89% 4.61% Ethan Allen Interiors 8.76% 17.30% 9.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Ethan Allen Interiors shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Ethan Allen Interiors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bassett Furniture Industries has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ethan Allen Interiors has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ethan Allen Interiors beats Bassett Furniture Industries on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores and single-vendor branded retailers. The Logistical Services segment offers shipping, delivery, and warehousing services. The company was founded by John David Bassett, Sr. in 1902 and is headquartered in Bassett, VA.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents. The Retail segment sells home furnishings and accents to consumers through a network of company operated design centers. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

