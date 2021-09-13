Ethic Inc. Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 0.8% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $329.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $201.44 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $235.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.22.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

