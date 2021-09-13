Ethic Inc. Buys 9,636 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 312.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,903 shares of company stock worth $62,244,621. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.75.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $300.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.66. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

