Ethic Inc. Sells 284 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ethic Inc. cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,053 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $741.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $734.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.30 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $692.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $667.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price target (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

