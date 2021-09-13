eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Trading 6.9% Higher

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05). 3,209,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 3,256,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of £10.55 million and a PE ratio of -4.81.

In other news, insider Thomas Enraght-Moony bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £1,232,000 ($1,609,615.89).

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

