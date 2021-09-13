Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an inline rating and a $95.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $88.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,534,000 after buying an additional 941,208 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $49,420,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3,020.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 517,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after buying an additional 501,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,255,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

