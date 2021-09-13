Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $163.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.63.

NYSE PG opened at $144.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.34. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $349.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 1,558 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $224,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 390,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,505,000 after buying an additional 2,676,176 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

