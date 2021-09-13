Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $288.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE RE traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $257.14. The company had a trading volume of 170,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $193.02 and a twelve month high of $281.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth $60,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

