Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to announce $226.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $222.70 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $264.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $888.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $883.50 million to $897.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.40 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on EVH. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Evolent Health stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 346,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $26.86.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $394,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 13,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $339,502.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,635 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Evolent Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 837,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 37,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.