Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 26,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 319,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.
Separately, TheStreet raised Evolving Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.18.
Evolving Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOL)
Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
