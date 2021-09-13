Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 26,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 319,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Separately, TheStreet raised Evolving Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolving Systems by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolving Systems by 443.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 44,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolving Systems by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 14.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolving Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.